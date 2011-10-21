Wedding Couples in New York Are Arriving in Style in the Newest Limousines Added to Star City Limousine

Long Island City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2011 -- When planning a wedding, the to-do list is an endless array of picking a DJ, securing a photographer, reserving a venue, choosing flowers and much more. The last thing a new bride or groom wants to worry about is driving on their special day.



Nothing adds to the excitement on a wedding couple’s big day more than stepping out of a beautiful, distinctive, chauffeured limousine.



Star City Limousine, winner of the 2011 Bride’s Choice Awards by WeddingWire.com, has just expanded their fleet of high quality limousines with the addition of a 1937 Rolls Royce Phantom and a 1930 Rolls Royce Phantom Convertible. The professional limousine company provides distinctive, superior service at competitive rates. For couples looking to book a wedding limo in New York, Star City Limo is No. 1 with their 2011 Escalade and Range Rover limousines. The company also prides itself on its top-notch customer service.



From H2 Fantasy JET door Hummers to Escalade Lasantis, people looking to reserve a New York wedding limo have their pick from some of the highest quality limousines available. Star City Limo has the most diverse fleet of limousines in the New York area, including many one-of-a-kind antique and exotic limousines, a large selection of SUV limousines for up to 26 passengers and a large fleet of town cars and corporate limousines.



Past customer Alayne Lee who booked a wedding limousine in New York, said Star City Limo helped make her special day even better.



“Star City Limousine was awesome for our wedding in New York City,” said Lee. “I first went with a cheaper limousine company for our wedding but then, after reading more reviews, thought twice about it. The last thing I wanted to worry about on the ‘Big Day’ was transportation in New York! So I went with these guys and it was perfect!”



In addition to its fleet of the top-quality limousines, Star City Limo continues to impress its customers looking to ride in a NYC wedding limo with their outstanding customer service by tailoring their rates to each individual’s specific needs. The company does not believe in standard packages. Instead, it offers competitive pricing and a-la-carte deals to suite each individual situation.



About Star City Limousine

Star City limousine is a premier New York limousine service company serving the New York City area, New York’s five boroughs, Long Island, New Jersey, Westchester and Connecticut with distinctive, high quality, professional transportation at competitive rates. It provides limousine transportation to airports, weddings, proms, concerts, bachelor and bachelorette parties and other events. The one-stop limo service offers a professional and friendly atmosphere with the most diverse fleet of limousines in the New York area. For more information, visit http://www.StarCityLimo.com