Wedding Dance Sydney Opens Two New Dance Studios

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- The first dance at any wedding is probably the most anticipated event of the day. Couples practice a lot before they attempt the dance on the dance floor and to get it right, they are even willing to pay a lot. To help such couples make great memories on their big day, Wedding Dance Sydney, a popular dance company has come up with a comprehensive dance package to help render bridal dance lessons.



The company which had been serving out of the Lane Cove studio for customers in the upper North Shore and Northern Beaches areas has now opened two new studios more close to the town to help customers access the dance studios without spending a lot of money and time on commute. The two new studios are located in Hornsby and Allambie Heights venues.



Wedding dance lessons are expensive and teachers can be very pushy when it comes to teaching couples dance moves. Wedding Dance Sydney is unlike other dance studios because here the focus is on the couple and what they are comfortable doing. This is the reason why the dance studio helps couples by customizing their dance moves. This is to help them get comfortable in case they are not familiar with the flair of dance. Also, the customization is to help the couple develop their own signature moves to make their wedding day extra special.



The dance lessons rendered by Wedding Dance Sydney revolve around the lines of making the couple look comfortable and also look good on their wedding day. So, the idea is to make the couple feel and look good to be able to make a lasting impression on the wedding crowd. To help meet these demands, the two new venues are fully finished and equipped. Additionally, they are easy to access, cater to customers from around the area and are also centrally located to give new customers the benefit of time and money.



Those interested need to make their booking in advance to ensure the lessons fall way ahead of the wedding schedule to avoid any clashes. Since the lessons are given by well-known professionals couples can expect to make good progress fast a couple of days into the teaching program. For more information contact Julie at info@weddingdancelessons.com.au or phone 98292828 or 0412083004.



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Phone: (02) 9829 2828

Mobile: 0412 083 004

info@weddingdancelessons.com.au

http://www.weddingdancelessons.com.au