Wedding Favors Help to Share the Love with Guests

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- What’s cute and makes a personal statement about how much you appreciate family and friends? Wedding favors! Nuptial Knick Knacks - located is San Antonio, Texas, celebrates 12 years of selling one of the largest selections of favors for weddings and any special occasion where a special party favor is in order – bridal shower, birthday party, beach party, school party, graduation and more.



About Nuptial Knick Knacks

Nuptial Knick Knacks carries a large selection of favors - from placecard holders and candle favors to guest books and picture frames. Find favors by themes such as fairy tale wedding and beach wedding or search by seasons - spring, summer, winter, and fall.



A little favor goes a long way. Buy favors in small quantities or large with some of the lowest prices you’ll find anywhere. Special discount codes are available frequently online, too.



For wedding and party ideas, visit our Nuptial Knick Knacks Blog or call



(800) 859-4111 to speak to a Nuptial Knick Knacks representative. Be sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter and go to Pinterest and follow other loyal Nuptial Knick Knack customers by pinning your favorite wedding favors.



Contact Details:

Company: Nuptial Knick Knacks

Email: support@nkkweddingfavors.com

Located: San Antonio Texas

Website: http://www.NkkWeddingFavors.com