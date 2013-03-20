Wedding Flowers Company Flora Special Occasion Is Offering Complimentary Venue Consultations

Berkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Flora Special Occasion, a company that provides wedding flowers and other decorations for weddings and other events, is now offering clients a free venue consultation. This complimentary appointment will help brides and grooms determine what types of decorations would be best for their ceremony’s location.



The UK-based company is owned and operated by Nicola Mehio, an expert florist and balloon decorator. In order to provide her clients with the most current and stylish flower arrangements and décor, she has attended numerous classes and seminars over the years. Recently, Nicola was part of a prestigious wedding fair, which took place at the Sheraton Heathrow on Sunday, March 17.



As a top-notch wedding florist, Nicola makes it a point to keep up with current trends. For example, she feels that in 2013, bright and bold colours will definitely be a major part of wedding bouquets and arrangements. Rather than soft pastels featuring small blossoms, Nicola predicts that much larger flowers like hydrangeas, dahlias and more will be very popular with couples.



In order to offset the strong main colour of the wedding flowers, Nicola feels that 2013 will also feature a lot of softer accent shades. For example, vivid yellow daffodils might be paired up with grey vases or ribbons.



Another trend that is making a comeback for 2013 is the elegant and glamorous looks that were very popular almost a century ago. Couples who are hoping to create a vintage feel during their ceremony may decide to go with paler flowers combined with unique foliage.



Whatever the current trends in wedding flowers might be, Nicola is ready and able to help create floral arrangements and other decorations that are both beautiful and memorable.



“From small intimate weddings and events, birthdays, to large extravagant affairs, I aim to enhance your special day with flowers, balloons and chair covers,” Nicola wrote in an article on her website, adding that she works with clients from Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and London including Slough, Maidenhead,Windsor, Uxbridge, Reading and the surrounding areas.



“Complimentary consultations at either your home or chosen venue allow me to get to know you better, your style and your requirements to ensure your special day is one to remember!



We will look at what flowers are best suited to your event and in season, as well as the best colours for your balloons or chair covers.”



