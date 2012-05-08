Wedding Flowers from UK Based Floral Company Wild at Heart Help Couples Create Memorable Events

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2012 -- From guest lists and seating charts to venue selection and cake tastings, brides and grooms have an endless array of tasks to complete in order to prepare for the perfect wedding day.



But when all is said and done, a couple’s greatest hope is to provide a romantic ambience for family members and friends to look back on and remember for years to come.



Ultimately, the wedding flowers a couple selects are one of the most important contributing factors in setting the tone for the occasion, featuring tantalizing aromas and breathtaking beauty.



And UK-based florist company, Wild At Heart, has been helping couples make their weddings an affair to remember for more 18 years. Founded and run by creative mastermind Nikki Tibbles, Wild At Heart continues to impress customers, including a wide range of Fortune 500 companies, with their innovative floral arrangements and wedding flower ideas. Featuring hand-made bouquets and exclusive designs, the popular floral company offers nationwide deliveries and customized creations.



Whether a couple is having a spring wedding decorated with pinks and blues or a fall wedding enriched with deep reds and oranges, Wild At Heart can craft an impeccable design of florals for the occasion. This includes centerpieces, bridal bouquets, aisle runners, table settings, boutonnieres, general décor and much more.



According to past customers, Wild At Heart not only added to their event, they helped set the overall mood for it.



"The moment we walked into the ballroom at Claridges, my new husband and I sighed with joy at the sight of the flowers; beautiful whites and creams set in foliage and flanked by crystal candles,” said past clients of Wild At Heart. “They seemed to light up the entire room and set the scene perfectly for our wedding, making our evening so memorable!”



In addition to providing inspirational floral bouquets and arrangements for couples’ weddings, Wild At Heart also offers help with color schemes and complete styling for events.



Wild At Heart also offers a host of floral arrangement for any occasion, including anniversaries, birthdays, baby celebrations, sympathy, gifts, corporate events and much more.



