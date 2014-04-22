Gold Coast City Flowers, an Independent Florist Company Offers Most Pleasing Wedding Flowers in Gold Coast

Bundall, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Gold Coast City Flowers, an independent florist company, now offers pleasing wedding flowers in Gold Coast. The planning and selection of flowers for a wedding is something very special for every couple. The company ensures every inch while performing flower arrangements and comes up with a flawless ambience. Customers can get the details without any pain to visit with the executives, just by discussing on the telephone or by exchange of emails and photographs.



Furthermore, they suggest customers go for a face to face consultation as it makes clear understanding between both the customer and executive and also gives a clear picture of what one requires. They are renowned for being the best florist in Gold Coast that offers the services without any add-on cost.



Talking more about the consultation services, a spokesperson from Gold Coast City Flowers further elaborates, “We have many wedding flower photographs we can show you or you may have your own. You can choose what you want from the selection or vary the flowers, colours or style to suit yourself. We have a lot of experience in wedding flower work and will guide and assist you with your choice of flowers and arrangements. If the flowers are not in season we will discuss alternative flower selections with you.”



They are a family owned business and completely independent of any of the flower network online companies that advertise flower sales within Australia and sometimes in the international market as well. Thus, when the customers place their order for flowers with Gold Coast City Flowers, they get it processed at the promised time.



About Gold Coast City Flowers

Gold Coast City Flowers (The Flower Garden) has been in the flower business on the Gold Coast for more than 25 years. In that time, the business has operated as a Wholesale Florist, Retail Florist and Flower Market providing flowers to Retail Florists, the Public and organisations that require fresh flowers for any reason. This includes flowers for the home or business, corporate functions or events, weddings or any other occasion when fresh flowers are required. They personally supervise the quality of the work that is done.



For more information, please visit- http://goldcoastcityflowers.com.au/



Contact Information:

97 Ashmore Rd. Bundall QLD 4217

Tel. No.: 61 7 55269660