Casa Heliconia - a New Style of Wedding Hotel in Sri Lanka

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- The luxury hotel brand - Manor House Concepts - has recently launched a new bespoke Wedding concept for couples wishing to experience their romantic day in the breathtaking wedding destination of Sri Lanka.



The newest hotel in the group is Casa Heliconia, an ideal Sri Lankan wedding venue for couples who are planning an intimate day perhaps with up to two friends. This unique property, is located only 40km from Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo and only 25km from the main airport (CMB - Katunayaka), in a small town called Kaleliya, making it the ideal choice for a hotel near Colombo airport. It is a jungle hideaway and offers an experience in rural Sri Lanka, with lavish and creatively designed interiors and a luxurious feel.



A wedding arranged and hosted by a Manor House Concepts, guarantees your day to be unique & individual, while offering a very high standard in luxury and quality in every little detail. From a simple event with a classical music trio to accompany you, to a large, spectacular wedding with a live band, elephant ride and fireworks, our team can assist with all arrangements including the legal documentation (for registration), traditional Sri Lanka wedding customs, Kandyan drummers & up-country dancers, fresh natural flowers, sari dressing, wedding photographer, wedding cake, venue and table decor and anything else to make the day extra special.



After your wedding, Casa Heliconia is a perfect Sri Lanka honeymoon hotel. Take a picnic to a nearby paddy field, have a massage, or for something different, explore the nearby villages and markets around



About Casa Heliconia

Casa Heliconia (http://www.casa-heliconia.com) is one of the best places for couples or a family seeking an experience in rural Sri Lanka, making it an ideal stay in a unique airport hotel. Also it is a luxurious budget hotel for a perfect wedding in Sri Lanka. This wedding hotel is rightly among the best honeymoon locations available in the island. Our wedding packages cater to every aspect of the event & assure personalized attention to every detail.