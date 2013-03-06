Wedding InGreece.co.uk Launches to Provide Wedding Services in the Cradle of Western Civilization

Athens, Greece -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- When people decide to get married, they may wish to consider having the wedding as exotic and adventurous as the honeymoon. An unforgettable location can make the day itself that much more unforgettable for all, and Greece has some of the most picturesque historical sites of natural beauty in the world. Wedding in Greece is a new website that has been launched offering full spectrum wedding services for individuals who wish to have their wedding in Greece, handling everything from decorations to paperwork to ensure the day runs smoothly and wonderfully for the bride.



The site offers wedding packages throughout many of the famous Greek locations, including Athens, Rhodes, Crete and Santorini. The site is run by Greek people who know these areas intimately and are able to provide best kept local secrets when it comes to location, accommodation and activities for the bride and groom and their guests. They are committed to making sure every whim is cared for during the wedding visit.



The homepage of the site has a dynamic content gallery replete with high quality imagery demonstrating just some of the incredible locations at which the company has already organized weddings. These images allow couples to get their creative juices flowing.



A spokesperson for the company explained, “Whether a wedding in Athens or a wedding in Zante, we aim to provide an unforgettable, personal experience that makes use of our local knowledge and the natural beauty of the country to conjure up a romantic atmosphere that will form the backdrop of a day everyone will remember for the rest of their lives. From weddings on the beach at night to weddings amid ancient ruins, there are so many unique experiences that only Greece can offer to newlyweds.”



About Wedding in Greece

Wedding in Greece is a company that is dedicated to planning the perfect wedding in the wonderful country that is Greece. The company specializes in dealing with every aspect from the legal paperwork, to arranging the service, the reception as well as all of the trimmings that make the day so special for everybody involved. The country itself is a spectacular place for a wedding, with locations like Santorini, Zante, Athens, Rhodes, Crete, Skiathos, Skopelos and many more, no matter if couples want the service held on the beach, a church, or perhaps in one of the ancient buildings that are found over the entire country. For more information visit http://www.weddingingreece.co.uk