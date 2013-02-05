Add a Touch of Magic with Legerdemain Magic to a Wedding or Other Special Occasion

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Adding a touch of magic to a special occasion like a wedding can create unforgettable moments. James Pritchard works as a wedding magician in London and at various other locations in the UK. Past clients have said that Legerdemain Magic provided the “ideal wedding entertainment” and that having a wedding magician was “one of the most talked about events of the day”.



He is counted as a top wedding magician in London and has performed at wedding parties in the city. He is invited to high profile parties and special occasions as he is one of the most entertaining magicians in London. The award winning magician is known for his versatility in presenting a wide range of magical acts whether it is a wedding, birthday party or corporate event.



Praised and recommended by celebrities, royalty, politicians and FTSE 100 companies, James is an excellent choice to add fun and entertainment to all kinds of occasions. He has been performing at corporate functions, weddings and birthday parties for 10 years. James Pritchard has become one of the most popular London Magicians and has also performed around the world.



He appeared as a close up magician on BBC 2’s hit series ‘The Restaurant’ which also featured Raymond Blanc, the celebrity chef. He has also performed as a table magician on Nickelodeon television. At Legerdemain Magic, corporate magician James can make his clients business his business, by using magic to give an informative and memorable performance about the company and products at trade shows.



Legerdemain Magic offers different services as a trade show magician, depending on company's goals. From simple awareness and attracting attention to delivering sales messages and encouraging a call to action, his magic show can serve plenty of purposes.



About Legerdemain Magic

Legerdemain Magic founder James Pritchard is an award-winning London magician and member of The Magic Circle. He is a close up magician in London who has entertained royalty, politicians and FTSE 100 companies. He is a London magician and performs around the UK at weddings, parties and corporate events. Performances are tailor-made to meet the clients’ needs. Get in touch with James Pritchard to discuss some magical ideas for enthralling audience and event.



To know more visit: http://www.legerdemainmagic.co.uk/

Tel: 07732 191 169