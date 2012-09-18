Wedding Photo Booth Hire for Wales

South Wales, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- Photo booths were originally invented for the convenience of taking automatic photos on the streets of New York and Paris during the early part of the last century. A hundred years on and we see the resurgence of photo booth hire as a novelty and fun part of weddings, parties and events for guests wanting to take crazy photos of themselves in the private setting of a booth! It is a business that is growing all the time.



One business that is gaining a lot of attention in this sector is photo-bomb.co.uk, a Welsh company. Offering deluxe digital photo booth hire with a wide range of costumes, funny hats and large glasses that are sure to put a smile on any ones face!



A spokesman for the company explained more:



The photo booth was created for a wedding we were actually invited to ourselves in Cardiff. We soon realised the potential of wedding photo booth hire with the amazing response we got from the guests at the party.



The Owners of the photo-bomb are more than qualified being wedding photographers themselves. We soon realised that we had both the technical and wedding knowledge to build and run a successful photo booth hire business. So we set out to design and build the photo-bomb.



The success of the booth hire has been amazing. Facebook and social media has played its part in generating enquiries for us. We hope soon to be making a second booth which will offer video as well as photo making it like a big brother diary room.



A spokesman for the site said: “Its more of a pleasure to be running the booth and we don't look upon it as work.The fun we have and the friends we make at every wedding, party or event is fantastic!”



