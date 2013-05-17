Wedding Photographer Essex Couples Trust to Capture Every Memory Is the Photographers

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- When it comes to hiring a wedding photographer Essex couples have no shortage of options. But choosing the right one can make all the difference on the actual day, as anyone who’s had a negative experience could attest to. Ian and John of The Photographers have distinguished themselves from the bunch, delighting clients for years with their candid photographic style, affable personalities and ability to capture images that convey the emotions of the wedding party and guests.



Always looking for ways to stand out from other wedding photographers Essex-based The Photographers is now offering clients the option of three shooters for their weddings, and they’ve expanded their coverage area around their studio in Brentwood Essex to include Chelmsford, Billericay, Wickford, Braintree and Harlow. “We realised several years ago that a single photographer just couldn’t do justice to the modern wedding and began shooting all of our weddings as a pair,” their website says. “Having three photographers now gives us the ability to cover bride and groom preparations at the same time, to cover front and back angles during the service, to organise groups and work creatively with the couple and to reap many candid images from the day,” the duo said of their enhanced service.



The Photographers pride themselves on providing the quality wedding photography Chelmsford and other areas couples desire, but believe a comfortable working relationship is most important to the success of the day. They take a light-hearted but still utterly professional approach and begin building a rapport with clients months in advance. Ian and John are diligent in their preparation, ensuring they know the couple’s goals, setting a schedule and familiarising themselves with venues beforehand. The duo said, “Time is always the enemy here so we need to work fast and smart without spoiling the feel of the day. We want it to remain their wedding, not our photo shoot.”



The team sets competitive pricing and allows clients many options for delivery of their photos. Some choose prints in a variety of attractive books or albums, while others opt instead for images on a disc. Either way, they get exactly what they want. With so many details to sort out and vendors to consider for their nuptials, for wedding photography Essex, couples appreciate the partner they have in The Photographers.



About The Photographers:

The Photographers are a high quality wedding photography team offering the best in personal service, coverage and presentation. They are differentiated based on their comprehensive packages, detail-oriented planning and customised approach to each wedding they shoot. In the end, the quality of their work speaks for itself. For more information, visit: http://www.thephotographers.uk.com/