Wedding Photographer Visualsnap Issues a Warning on Budget Wedding Albums and Packages

Kent, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Visualsnap, a popular wedding photographer acknowledges that many newlyweds never get round to printing their photos. A wedding album remains a traditional keepsake for many weddings, and is often thought of as a long term investment to share with future generations. Good quality wedding albums do not come cheap, and this has resulted in many clients and photographers lowering their expectations in favor of competitive pricing.



For discerning brides and grooms, Visualsnap offers clients one of the best quality affordable albums available without the compromises that are often common with albums from other photographers. Pointing out the risks, Visualsnap notes that many albums offered in set packages are often small format , feature pages that do not lay flat, are easily damaged, show inaccurate colour reproduction and use printing inks that will fade with time. Avoiding these compromises in their product line, and making wedding albums entirely optional has proved a successful strategy for Visualsnap who prefers to ensure clients spend their budget on securing the best photography.



A Visualsnap spokesperson explained: “You only have one wedding album, it would be tragic to have it fall apart or see your photo memories literally fade away in years to come. At Visualsnap, gorgeous albums that remain affordable, optional and are backed up with the original digital photo files copyright free are included as standard.”



In response to customers who do not want an album, Visualsnap offers an online gallery permitting access to high quality viewing, sharing and printing anytime, on any web browsing device. Providing an immediate and convenient format for clients to view their entire wedding photo portfolio has helped Visualsnap reach out to a more modern and less traditional audience.



