Wedding Photographers Hoping to Cover New Angle with GoPro HD Cameras

Wedding photography you may think is just a series of staged and boring photographs that capture and document the day of a bride and groom.



Kapow photography however; a South Wales wedding photographer are constantly thinking outside the box. In the last year they have taken along GoPro HD cameras which enable them to offer a new angle on wedding photography coverage.



Dave Powell explained more about this unique idea:



“We are constantly looking to offer the bride and groom a new and cutting edge angle from their wedding photographs. With these high quality and waterproof cameras made popular through extreme sports, it has allowed us to experiment at weddings. We have so far gained some interesting HD video footage aswell as usable photographs from heights around the wedding venue.”



Kapow have had such acclaim that they have often had wedding photographs published in professional photography magazines. One such wedding last year which involved the GoPro cameras was when working as a Cwmbran wedding photographer. The wedding in particular took our photography to a whole new level with the use of these cameras which aided our normal professional camera kit.



A spokesman for the site said: “With technology constantly changing it allows us to push the boundaries and create new and exciting ways of working. The Gopro version three in particular is of such high quality we are able to now start thinking about using video via this method also as as well as photographs.”



About KapowPhotography.co.uk

Kapow Photography is the partnership formed by Welsh wedding Photographers Karl Baker and Dave Powell. Based in Swansea and Cwmbran their modern contemporary photography style has quickly become amongst the most sought after in Wales.



For more information please visit:

http://www.KapowPhotography.co.uk