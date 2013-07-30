Wedding Photographers Provide Modern Approach for Winnipeg and Calgary Couples

Calgary, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Modern Pixel Photography is the ideal choice for anyone who needs a Winnipeg wedding photographer , offering a range of products by Mike and Lisa, documentary photographers and a married couple living in Canada. The team focuses on creating a working relationship with clients, so each one feels comfortable with the professionals they hire.



Winnipeg wedding photography is provided with a range of equipment, including that from Canon and Sigma. To ensure the best outcome, a lightroom is used for editing, while experience with Photoshop is put to good use when cleaning up images to look as best as possible. In general, 250-500 images are provided from a wedding, which are typically ready within four weeks from the event.



Each Calgary wedding photographer performs their task with little interaction during the day. Operating as photojournalists, they work to capture the essence of the event, and offer the best advice when interaction is required. All customers can expect the Calgary wedding photography to last for a lifetime, and reflect deep and emotional memories.



For wedding coverage, pricing starts at $2,200. Customers are expected to pay 35% of the package when booking a date, and pay the remaining balance 14 days prior.



For more details, information on Mike and Lisa, and to contact the photographers, visit http://www.modernpixel.ca



About Modern Pixel Photography

Modern Pixel Photography is run by Mike and Lisa, a married couple living in Canada. The documentary photographers work to capture the love at every wedding and incorporate creativity and a high level of skill into every project. They also work to meet each client’s individual needs, offering a full package but willing to match unique requests.