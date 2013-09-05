Wedding Photographers San Francisco Provides Professional Wedding Videos & Photo Services in the San Francisco Bay Area

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- It is said that the real act of marriage takes place in the heart, not in the ballroom or church or synagogue, but then again, one cannot imagine would-be couples dreaming to settle for anything short of that perfect allure of lavishness. After those all important decisions of selecting the venue, fixing the date and choosing a band, the next important thing is choosing the perfect photographer. It might sound easy, but the ground realities beg to disagree. With the increasing number of professional photographers, choices galore. However, not all of them can give a satisfactory service. When it comes to thoughtful, imaginative wedding photographs that can be lifelong reflections on that special day, Wedding Photographers San Francisco is just the right stop for couples.



Their photographers use all HDSLR and HD equipment, the stunning 2.5K raw cinema camera and the newest technology to capture the moments, creating pictures that can really replace a thousand words. A combination of 10 years of experience in documentary filmmaking, commercial and television productions, their photographers stay as unobtrusive as possible to let featuring a couples’ story unfold throughout the day.



Wedding Videography is another service they proudly offer. San Francisco wedding video customizes every couple’s unique love story for nothing captures the perfect moment like a well-produced wedding video. Most companies give only the highlight film that’s 3-4 minutes long or the full version of 20 minutes long. With Wedding Photographers couples have as many moments in their wedding films and there’s no limit to the durations of the films.



Wedding Photographers San Francisco go above and beyond just pointing and shooting. Here, customer is the boss while the company simply use its years of experience to capture moments before, during, and after they happen – all in a professional manner.



About Wedding Photographers San Francisco

Wedding Photographers take pride in possessing the necessary tools of the trade to create thoughtful, imaginative wedding photographs that can be lifelong reflections of that special day, in the San Francisco area.



For more details contact:

Margie Adams

Contact Email : mail@weddingphotographerssanfrancisco.org

Complete Address 18755 River Run Drive Tampa, FL 33602

Contact Phone 813-847-8574

Website:http://www.weddingphotographerssanfrancisco.org