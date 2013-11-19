Capture the Special Moments of a Gorgeous Wedding Day with Dubai Wedding Photographer, Maria Sundin

Dubai, U.A.E -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Photographing the simple moments, the beautiful details and telling the story of a wedding day is what it’s all about. Maria, an accomplished Dubai and Abu Dhabi wedding photographer aims to provide a personalised experience for couples across the UAE that are looking for a journalistic feel to their wedding photographs. Specialising in engagement and wedding photography, Maria also enjoys photographing anniversary milestones, as well as relaxed and fun outdoor portrait and family photography.



Maria speaks on why she enjoys her wedding photography endeavors, “To me wedding photography isn't just my job, it’s about who I am and how I am able to tell your story. I love shooting in natural light and outdoor spaces and my approach to photography is to capture fun, relaxed and carefree photos. My aim is to tell a story exactly how it unfolds. I like to document the most intricate details to the grandeur, whether I’m photographing a wedding, an engagement session or everyday family portraits.”



Capturing the essence of a wedding day and those treasured memories kept forever, will be the most important investment ever made for a couple. As a wedding and engagement photographer in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Maria emphasizes the importance of capturing a wedding day as if it were a story, allowing the viewer to read the images like a good book, “You won’t always remember your wedding day as if it was yesterday, however your wedding photos in a beautiful hand-made album will tell the story of your wedding when you look back at it 25, or even 50 years later.”



Maria offers wedding photography packages in Dubai and Abu Dhabi that include a complete 8 to 10 hours of wedding day coverage, a state of the art online image viewing/sharing gallery which includes all of the images in high resolution, so that the memories can be shared with friends & family and enjoyed long after the event is over. She also offers extra photographic goodies like gorgeous custom albums in Japanese silk and linen, prints, canvases as keepsakes to preserve these special moments.



About mariasundin.com

Maria, the accomplished wedding photographer at mariasundin.com is a photographing enthusiast who loves shooting in natural light and outdoor spaces. She documents the most intricate details to the grandeur, whether photographing a wedding, an engagement session or everyday family portraits. She is a natural light photographer and currently specializes in photographing couples in love, whether it’s a wedding, engagement, anniversary, or just because. Her aim is to capture fun, relaxed and carefree photos and she believes that it’s her job to make her clients’ look and feel confident and beautiful.



To know more about Maria, please visit http://www.mariasundin.com