Wedding Bands World Offers Heavy Discount on 18K Gold His and Her Wedding Band Set 18K-HU1485

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- A representative from the company said, “Both Wedding Bands are 6mm wide and 2mm thick. Handmade hammered finish wedding band. Price is for two wedding bands. Each wedding ring is immaculately handmade, finished and polished by our highly skilled craftspeople here in the US.”



“WeddingBandsWorld can customize their designs to your specifications, so that your wedding ring will be one of a kind. Exactly the way you want them. Usually Ships within 2 to 5 Business Days”, he further added.



The wedding band set is available in various attractive colours such as white gold, yellow gold and pink gold with wide categories of finishing available according to customers’ preferences. Customers may have the ring gift packed, free of cost or for more elite packaging; customers may opt for a wooden box at nominal charges.



Their lovely collection of Diamond Wedding Rings sets and Bands are available at great prices. Their diamond wedding bands; http://www.weddingbandsworld.com/ -will give a sophisticated touch of elegance to one’s wedding day and beyond. Customers may browse through the online portal of the company to select their favourite rings and bands from a large collection available. Customers may also purchase their favourite product online, using safe and secure transaction available at the portal.



About WeddingBandsWorld

WeddingBandsWorld offers hundreds of artfully crafted wedding rings of exceptional originality and spirit. They design and manufacture an exquisite selection of platinum, gold and Palladium wedding rings and wedding bands. WeddingBandsWorld is one of the best online wedding bands' sellers in The United States with a remarkable selection. They offer the best possible price for the highest level of quality and outstanding customer service.



For further information about wedding ring sets, please visit: http://www.weddingbandsworld.com/wedding-ring-sets