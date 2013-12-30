New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Their comprehensive range of wedding bands and rings offers a varied design and style pattern from the classic one to more contemporary ones, each one of them having their own unique charm and beauty. The exclusive wedding collections at their store offer the timeless wedding bands with the metal blends like gold, platinum or palladium in varied design and finishes, complementing with the matching wedding ring sets; http://www.weddingbandsworld.com/18k-gold-wedding-ring-band-sets.



Diamond wedding bands and ring sets are the most popular choices as the wedding jewelery across the world. The range of wedding bands and ring sets at WeddingBandsWorld include the wedding band and wedding ring designs for everyone whether one wants to have a traditional design or more trendy ones. The diamond wedding bands come in various combinations of gold and diamond, gleaming platinum and diamond setting or palladium and diamond combination with various streamlined finishes to choose from.



Talking about their range of offerings, a spokesperson stated, “Wedding Bands World offers His and Her Wedding ring Sets in a broad range of designs and materials such as 14K Gold, 18K Gold, 950 Platinum, 950 Palladium so there is something appropriate for every couple, regardless of personal style and budget. In addition, purchasing the rings as a set can mean a better price on the individual pieces, meaning better value for the customer.”



Apart from the wedding bands, they have a stunning range of wedding ring sets which works miraculously with the bands. Their range of beautifully crafted ring comes with glittering diamond accents making them the perfect option for a unique wedding ring. Their design experts can also customize the wedding band and ring sets unique to the clients’ preference regardless of the style and budget.



About WeddingBandsWorld

WeddingBandsWorld designs and manufactures an exquisite selection of platinum, gold and Palladium wedding rings and wedding bands. It is located in the heart of the Diamond District in New York City. The company has a manufacturing facility that creates all the rings on WeddingBandsWorld.com. This facility allows it to provide high quality rings at affordable prices. WeddingBandsWorld.com is committed to the highest standard in manufacturing wedding rings.



For further information about Diamond Wedding Bands, please visit: http://www.weddingbandsworld.com/