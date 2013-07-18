WeddingBandsWorld.com Introduces a New Item in Its Wedding Ring Sets Gallery

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- WeddingBandsWorld.com, a renowned manufacturer of high quality wedding bands, recently introduced a very beautiful and masterfully designed 14K White Gold Diamond Wedding Rings set in its wedding ring sets gallery. The store also priced this gleaming diamond ring set much lower than its original retail price, ensuring quality with affordability.



Elaborating the customers about its specifications, a spokesperson of WeddingBandsWorld.com stated, “This Diamond Wedding Bands Set is made of 14K white gold and comfort fit. Both wedding bands are 7mm wide, 2mm thick, center is satin finish and sides are shiny finish. Both wedding rings are set with 8 Round Brilliant cut diamonds, total carat weight is 0.64 Ctw. Diamonds are graded G-H in color and VS in clarity.”



While ordering this wedding ring set from WeddingBandWorld.com secure and safe online store, customers can also instantly customize their order by choosing the most appropriate rings sizes, gold color, type of finishing, engraving script (if any), and jewelry box. The store assures its customers to deliver the product within 2-5 business days.



Apart from the 14K Gold customers can also browse the store to purchase 18K, Palladium and Platinum wedding rings & bands. WeddingBandWorld.com also offers other range of diamond jewelry which includes earrings, pendants and necklaces.



But it is not just a wide range and affordable prices that has made WeddingBandWorld.com the leading manufacturer of diamond wedding bands in New York. Instead, it is the quality of this range that has been impressing customers from years. The store has successfully maintained a niche by offering the most exquisite and finest diamond wedding bands range to its priceless customers.



About WeddingBandsWorld

Wedding Bands World located in the heart of the Diamond District in New York City known for its exquisite selection of gold, Platinum and Palladium wedding bands and Rings. They have their own manufacturing facility that creates all the rings on Wedding Bands World. This facility allows them to provide high quality rings at affordable prices and committed to highest standard in manufacturing wedding rings. Most of their wedding bands and are diamond wedding rings are hand crafted to the finest quality and detailed work.



To know more Call Now - 1-800-520-2961 or visit: http://www.weddingbandsworld.com