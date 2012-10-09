Wedding Rings Gains Attention for Their Premium Wedding Rings at Wholesale Prices

Staten Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- The wedding ring is the physical symbol of a permanent union between two people, and is one of the most significant pieces of jewelry a person will ever buy or wear. Understandably, this puts pressure on people to find the most meaningful rings to symbolize their love. One site that has been getting a lot of attention lately for providing unique wedding rings is WeddingRings.net, a website dedicated to unique, antique, and factory first rings and bands.



Wedding Rings was the brainchild of Dan Globus, who for 20 years worked for top manufacturers and designers in bridal jewelry, often helping them enter the online marketplace and guiding their marketing efforts. After departing the design side of the business, he put all his experience, expertise and passion into creating the site.



The site is a fully functional e-commerce website with thousands of unique wedding rings, antique wedding rings and rings from major designers, offered at factory direct pricing. Dispensing with retail premises and cutting margins has allowed the site to offer these market leading prices.



Wedding Rings also features a blog replete with articles authored by Globus, expressing his true passion for wedding rings and sharing expertise with potential buyers to help them find the right rings.



Most notably, the site offers a lifetime replacement guarantee, meaning that customers can replace their ring not only if it is lost or stolen, but if it becomes dented, discolored or no longer fits the wearer. The site believes they are the only retailer to offer such a robust guarantee.



A spokesperson for the site explained their appeal to consumers,



“We are a family run business with an unbeatable range of products all available in a wide range of sizes, hosted on the site replete with high quality imagery, detailed product descriptions and options, with an easy ordering system and free world wide shipping. We work closely with the factories and designers who create these rings so we can keep prices low for the consumer, and Dan’s expertise is regularly featured on the website to help buyers make the right choices. It’s these touches that make us thrive over the last eleven years even is difficult market conditions.”



About Wedding Rings

Wedding Rings was founding in 2001 by Dan Globus as a source for people to shop for and learn about wedding rings. In 2009, the site updated to a fully enabled e-commerce site with well over 1,000 rings for consumers to browse. The site offers important advantages including factory direct pricing, low margins and a lifetime replacement guarantee. For more information please visit: http://www.weddingrings.net/