Wedding Snapper Is the First Australian Wedding Photographer to Accept BitCoin

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- It is with great excitement this week, that Melbourne wedding photographer Simon Woodcock announces that he is joining the future of e-commerce and is now starting to accept payments in the new global currency of BitCoin.



In becoming the first wedding photographer in Australia to publicly accept BitCoin, he is no doubt embracing the future, but also opening new avenues of business for his already successful Melbourne based wedding photography services.



Offering bridal couples a relaxed, candid and fuss free approach to their wedding photography has ensured that Simon has gathered armfuls of positive reviews from previous clients.



With bookings stretching from Melbourne, Mornington Peninsula, Yarra Valley and as far north as Palm Cove and Port Douglas, 2014 and 2015 are looking to be busy seasons for the friendly and relaxed photographer who’s reviews and recommendations speak for themselves. Often described as ‘friendly, fun, and passionate about his work’, ‘easy going’ and offering ‘excellent services’ with one recent client stating ‘I can't recommend Simon highly enough. He is a lovely guy and an exceptionally talented photographer.’



When looking for recommended wedding photographers in Melbourne it’s important to read all their reviews to ensure they are consistent and have performed well over the previous years and not just in the last few months.



Undoubtedly, this is top flight wedding photography by one of the best Australian wedding photographers currently shooting with affordable prices. Please note that Wedding Snapper are not currently taking bookings for any destination weddings in 2014.



So, not only are the photos loved by customers, but the new modern payment options are likely to be too, and customers will be able to boast that they’re employing the services of one of Australia’s best wedding photographers, but also the most technologically advanced when it comes to the financial transactions.



So, if you are planning a wedding in Melbourne or the Yarra Valley in the coming months and have a hard drive full of Bitcoins then contact Simon for excellent discounts and special offer deals on wedding photography packages – don’t forget to quote the ‘Bitcoin wedding photography discount’!



All this, coupled with fast turnarounds and high quality professional wedding albums handmade by Queensberry in New Zealand equates to one great value package with prices for wedding photos on USB or disc starting at just $2490.



Website : http://www.weddingsnapper.com.au



For further informationTel 0450 586 561

http://www.weddingsnapper.com.au