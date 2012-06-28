Wedding Tropics Announces New Line of Men's Beach Wedding Styles

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- Wedding Tropics, leading seller of beach wedding and casual beach attire, wants their customers looking great, and modern, this season. To this end, they have announced a new line of Men’s shirts just in time for the 2012 summer season. Well known for their existing lines of men’s beach wedding shirts, wedding tropics is proud to unveil this year’s newest designs and spins on classic beach fashions.



Wedding Tropics is giving the new additions to their most popular lines of custom Italian linen men’s shirts. Styles will be updated in lines like Bradford, Senora, Tulum, Wesley, Colina and Bari. Some of these updates are simple color or embroidery adjustments, some like the Bari sleeve offer a completely modern twist on a classic shirt design. The Bari specifically, by using the new fashion of reversed cuff, displaying a detailed design to the public when the cuff is rolled slightly. These newly updated Men’s beach wedding shirts are sure to be a hit at any beach party, and especially beach weddings.



Any man can look exceptional in beach fashion. Now, any man can look exceptional in a custom tailored Italian linen beach style from Wedding Tropics. These new variations on men’s beach wedding shirts are sure to make any man looks fun, fashionable and festive for any number of beachside events, from simple barbecue parties to outright beachside weddings. Wedding Tropics encourages all of its customers to look for these great new designs the next time they are looking for custom casual beach attire.