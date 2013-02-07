Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Wedding Tropics, the popular online retailer of tropical fashions and beach wedding clothing has debuted some of their new mens beach wedding clothing options. Wedding tropics has released these options as samples for the new 2013 spring lineup of mens beach wedding clothing that will be available off the rack. This line includes two new variations on mens shirts, the Carilo long sleeve, and short sleeve shirts. It also includes the new Wedding Tropics pant design called the Varadero pants. Each of these new mens beach wedding clothing options is available early through Wedding Tropics’ website, and represent a good look at what Wedding Tropics has in store for the future of the line.



The first of the new releases for the “on the rack” selections of 2013 mens beach wedding clothing is the Carilo shirt. The Carilo shirt is a slightly more formal take on the traditional Havana shirt. The front features five customizable buttons and numerous deep pintucks, with a more subtle set of pintucks on the back. Both the long sleeve and short sleeve versions of the Carilo shirt are made entirely of linen. The Varadero pants are a new style of mens beach wedding clothing options in pants. A completely linen pant, design and created with the traditional denim jean design, complete with metal snap buttons, as well as front and back pockets. The Varadero pant normally comes in white linen and a standard range of sized, but can be customized using the “design it” feature on Wedding Tropics’ website.



