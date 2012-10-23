Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- Wedding Tropics has debuted the 2012 line of mens fashions for beach weddings, destination and tropical themed events. The fall fashions include several new additions as well as more options for old staples. New pants, shirts and short cuts are all available. All of the fall fashions follow Wedding Tropics traditional styles and material preferences. As will all previous Wedding Tropics lines; these material and style preferences mean quality linen shirts, suits and pants in the traditional styles of a wide range of beach and tropical fashions from around the world. Wedding Tropics is now offering off the rack garments as well as the custom fit garments they have offered in the past.



The fashions for groomsmen include a Butterfly Havana style shirt in Italian linen. This line is custom tailored and in a wide variety of colors. The Verona formal style of linen pant is now partnered with Valero custom drawstring linen pant, also available in a wide range of colors. The blazer from the well-received custom Irish linen suit is now available as a singular purchase. Vyronas linen and drawstring shorts were designed to accentuate numerous beach looks and are available in the same varieties of color as the Valero pant. The Off the Rack section of the new line of Wedding Tropics fashions also so new garments. The Lucas Caribbean cotton shirt and Canali ivory and white linen shirts are available in a variety of mens sizes.



For more information on the numerous tropical fashion lines available go to Wedding Tropics website here.