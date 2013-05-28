Wedding Venues Tauranga - Bella Vista Lodge Offers the Ultimate Wedding Experience for Couples and Guests

Tauranga, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- For the couples who are looking to make their marriage a memorable one and a totally unique affair, they need not look further as Bella Vista Lodge, Tauranga offers the best packages for a grand and resplendent Friday wedding!



Wedding Venues Tauranga



People often ask when and how did the idea of a Friday wedding prosper? Well, in all honesty Saturdays are the peak holidays and the most likely day off people get from their jobs so it is a very hectic task to get any place registered or booked for a wedding celebration. over the past couple of years Friday weddings have become very popular not only because of the discounted rates which make them more affordable for many as compared to the fares and rates charges for Saturdays, many couples nowadays choose Friday to get married because they can have the entire weekend to spend with friends and families for different activities. Informal drinks party or a get together post wedding plan seems to attract the attention of many couples these days so having three days for a weekend celebration is slowly but surely gaining popularity.



For those on a budget, the discounted prices which couples can avail on a different number of services on Friday is also a big reason to have the wedding on that day. Every service including the venue, florist, and photographer etc. provide excellent discounted packages for Friday weddings which couples can make the most of. Friday weddings are now more popular in couples than those who prefer to get married on Sunday. Newlyweds avail the most of the discounted wedding packages as they plan the entire wedding on a tight budget.



Bella Vista Lodge in Tauranga, New Zealand offers a beautiful remote country side wedding place and resort to have the perfect celebrations amidst friends and family. The lodge offers about 20% discount on the venue hiring price if clients book their weddings for a Friday. The ambience is pure serenity and provides soon to be married couples with the best possible services for a memorable marriage. The site overlooks the beautiful Bay of Plenty. The resort is also a great getaway spot for retreating couples or those who are looking for a peaceful vacation.



The lodge provides complete wedding planning and event management facilities customized to the last minute detail keeping in mind the couple’s wishes. The couples are provided with exclusive treatment worthy of royalty and the staff are sure to make their wedding a spectacular affair.



For more information, please visit www.bellavistalodge.co.nz



