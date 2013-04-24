WeddingBandsWorld Brings Exclusive Platinum Wedding Bands & Rings

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- These platinum wedding rings and bands are of novel designs and bestselling styles and yet are quite affordable for young and new couples. Talking about their products a representative stated “There are few things more beautiful and unique. At WeddingBandsWorld we use fine quality of 14K and 18K gold and platinum for our handmade wedding bands. We provide yellow, rose, white colored gold to provide variations in our rings. Platinum is an exceedingly beautiful and durable metal.”



“In jewelry, platinum is used in its purest form allowing for maximum luster and brilliance within the surface,” he added further. This online jewelry website offers a wide range of designs including of single, simple braid to intricate diamond cuts and braiding patterns.



Wedding bands with features like engraving, finishing, lifetime free resize, lifetime free polishing for women’s wedding bands available at WeddingBandsWorld.com. They also customize a ring by engraving anything like names or initials. Customized finishing can be done like shiny, matte, satin to name a few.



The New York based online jewelry store is considered one-stop shop for platinum wedding rings and various kinds of wedding rings. Additionally, the store tries to meet specific requirements from the clients who are unable to get their choicest wedding ring; it offers them custom solution. Thus, with custom wedding rings and bands, it meets the specific requirements from buyers.



About WeddingBandsWorld

WeddingBandsWorld designs and manufactures an exquisite selection of platinum, gold and palladium wedding bands and rings. It is located in the heart of diamond district in New York City. They have a manufacturing facility that creates all the rings that are sold at WeddingBandsWorld.com. It allows them to provide high quality rings at affordable prices.



For more information visit: http://www.weddingbandsworld.com