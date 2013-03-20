WeddingInsurance.net Provides Cost Comparisons and in-Depth Reviews of Wedding Insurance Plans

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Today, the average wedding costs thousands of dollars. As with any investment of that size, it’s important to protect it as much as possible. That’s why wedding insurance is becoming a popular option for brides and grooms across the United Kingdom.



Wedding insurance, much like travel insurance, protects the insured against unforeseen circumstances. After spending several thousand pounds booking accommodations, wedding venues, bands, catering, and other expensive items, the last thing anybody needs is for a freak storm to wipe out the entire schedule of events.



Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happens to some brides and grooms who plan weddings without ordering wedding insurance. At WeddingInsurance.net, visitors can learn exactly how much wedding insurance will cost from major insurers, along with the specific coverage options and premiums provided by those insurers.



A WeddingInsurance.net spokesperson explained why wedding insurance is so important for today’s happy couples:



“Wedding insurance protects brides, grooms, and their families against unforeseen circumstances. Those circumstances include weather, fire or flood, and many other things that cause a wedding to be cancelled or moved to another date. Wedding insurance will usually cover events that are outside of the individual’s control, like the unexpected death or illness of a family member.”



However, as the WeddingInsurance.net website stresses, there is one major thing that is not covered by wedding insurance plans: ‘cold feet’. If the bride or groom gets cold feet and changes their mind about the wedding at the last minute, insurance cannot be expected to cover the costs associated with cancelling that wedding.



The WeddingInsurance.net spokesperson explains how the website is designed to help brides and grooms by offering specific cost comparison information:



“We wanted to make it as easy as possible for brides and grooms to find the wedding insurance plans they need in order to protect themselves and their families. The home page of our website features a listing of a number of different wedding insurance plans from major agencies. Some plans are designed for budget weddings, while others are perfect for covering more extravagant events and cover cancellations worth up to £100,000. Visitors to our website can simply scroll through the list to find the plan that works for them.”



Information published on the website includes a cancellation cover amount, the cost of the premium, as well as the excess that must be paid should the wedding be cancelled. Visitors compare wedding insurance by simply scrolling down the site’s front page.



Once visitors are ready to move forward with purchasing wedding insurance, they can do so directly through the WeddingInsurance.net website by clicking on links directly to the right of each insurance listing.



About WeddingInsurance.net

WeddingInsurance.net provides cost comparison information for wedding insurance plans from major providers. The website lists specific information about the premium, coverage amount, and excess in the plans offered by each agency. For more information, please visit: http://www.weddinginsurance.net