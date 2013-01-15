WeddingPlannerGuide.co.uk Helps Brides and Grooms Plan an Unforgettable Wedding

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Planning a wedding is something that many brides and grooms will only do once in their lives. For that reason, it’s normal to feel a heavy weight of responsibility. But in order to throw an unforgettable wedding, brides and grooms often depend on outside support for advice.



One UK website has gained a reputation for providing the “complete wedding guide” for anyone involved in an upcoming wedding. From brides to grooms and family members, WeddingPlannerGuide.co.uk has gained a reputation for being the ultimate wedding resource for couples-to-be in the United Kingdom.



A spokesperson for the website outlined just a few of the features that visitors can expect to find on the WeddingPlannerGuide.co.uk website:



“Our website seeks to offer visitors any information they need to plan the perfect wedding. Our website includes articles about wedding plans, wedding invitations, and wedding speeches, for example. But we also include information that brides and grooms might not have thought about – like how to lose weight for the big day, or what kinds of gifts should be given in wedding bags.”



All of the information is outlined in a colourful, easy-to-read fashion. The website is separated into a number of different articles that cover all sorts of wedding-related topics. One particularly popular article discusses a list of wedding speech do’s and don’ts, which is a useful list for brides and grooms as well as for the best man and maid of honour.



The WeddingPlannerGuide.co.uk spokesperson highlighted a few useful tidbits of advice for anyone seeking to deliver a crowd-pleasing wedding speech:



“Write a speech that focuses on a happy event that occurred in the past. You want to tell a story that makes everybody in the crowd happy. Stay away from negative topics – especially ex-girlfriends or ex-boyfriends. And after completing the speech, practice elocution and delivery in front of a mirror, don’t forget to raise a toast at the end of the speech to culminate the address – which is a common thing that many people unfortunately forget.”



Along with helpful speech delivery tips, WeddingPlannerGuide.co.uk includes a range of information for brides and grooms about how to plan a wedding. Those who don’t want to read through detailed wedding planning articles will find a selection of videos uploaded on the site, including a video about finding the perfect bra for a dress with a backless top.



Whether delivering a ‘father of the bride’ speech or toasting a spouse for the first time, WeddingPlannerGuide.co.uk wants to make sure every member of a wedding has the resources they need to throw an unforgettable party.



About WeddingPlannerGuide.co.uk

WeddingPlannerGuide.co.uk wants to be the first site brides, grooms, and wedding guests turn to when they need any type of wedding advice. The website features wedding speeches, decoration guides, dress details, and all other information needed to throw an unforgettable wedding. For more information, please visit: http://www.weddingplannerguide.co.uk