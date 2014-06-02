WeddingAdvisor.com Makes a Dent in the Wedding Industry and Now Seeks Funding

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- WeddingAdvisor.com, a brand new online marketplace dedicated to helping brides and grooms-to-be connect with wedding professionals, has recently launched their website and is growing rapidly.



Planning a wedding can be a daunting experience and tackling this special event requires the help of very talented support people. One the other side of the coin, the majority of those that own wedding-related businesses are often small business owners that don’t have a large advertising budget to allow them to reach new customers.



This is where Wedding Advisor.com comes in. This new online marketing place does for weddings what TripAdvisor has done for travel – provide a single, unified platform where brides and grooms-to-be can connect with wedding professionals that can make their special day the wedding of their dreams. Photographers, florists, musicians, catering, venues, clothing, favors, travel, invitations, jewelers, videographers, cakes, wedding planners and more – can all be found on WeddingAdvisor.com. The site also provides wedding tips, a pricing scale and offers many articles on wedding related topics.



Launched in January 2014, WeddingAdvisor.com already has over 500 wedding businesses registered on the site, with more being added daily. A mobile app is also being developed. The site has just launched a page on Fundable to help secure additional funding to allow for expansion. This additional funding will allow the site to continue their mobile app development as well as continue to reach out to additional wedding-related businesses and consumers. Learn more at: http://www.fundable.com/weddingadvisor.



Learn more about WeddingAdvisor at: www.WeddingAdvisor.com.



About WeddingAdvisor,LLC

WeddingAdvisor,LLC (www.WeddingAdvisor.com) is an online marketing place that provides a single, unified platform where brides and grooms-to-be can connect with wedding professionals that can make their special day the wedding of their dreams. Couples can search for wedding vendors in their area, search through ratings and reviews for vendors and also leave a review of their own experience.



CONTACT: Dariush Vollenweider-Co Founder

Phone: 800.452.8590

Email: dvollenweider@weddingadvisor.com