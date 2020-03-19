Weedsport Kartway, Stirling Lubricants and Champion Oil Provide Cash Contingencies to Super Kart Series

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- Winners saw nearly $10,000 in point fund cash, prizes and contingencies awarded to regulars. More than 50 drivers earned point fund monies and a custom photo plaque from JB Sign Co. in Liverpool, NY.



Track champions Nick McGill, David Hackett Jr., Owen Bird, Anthony Pollow, Connor Crane and Blake Banek walked away with custom leather championship jackets from Velocita on top of their championship point fund. McGill and Chris Crane were also the lucky winners of a set of Burris Racing Tires.



All drivers that purchased tickets for the Weedsport Kartway Banquet, which was scheduled for March 1, were given a Weedsport Kartway logo lawn chair, as well as a Weedsport Kartway cup and straw with cold pack.



Membership registration for Weedpsort Kartway's 2020 Super Kart Series is officially open. Membership dues are $50 per class competing in, with membership required to earn regular season points.



Divisions for 2020 include Jr. Red Clone, Jr. Green Clone, Jr. Purple Clone, Jr. Blue Clone, Jr. Unrestricted, Clone Light, Clone Heavy and Clone Super Heavy. This year, Clone Super Heavy will require drivers to weigh 200 lbs. with race gear.



Drivers registering on, or before, the Kartway's test and tune session on Sunday, May 17 will earn 10 bonus points toward the 2020 championship.



Weedsport Kartway's Super Kart Series will officially open on Sunday, May 24 as part of Heroes Remembered Weekend, featuring all eight point classes plus a $1,000 to win PRO Clone 360 main event.



For more information on Weedsport Speedway and Kartway visit online at www.weedsportspeedway.com, or call (315) 834-3067.



For more information on Stirling Lubricants visit online at https://stirlinglubricants.com/ or call 585-813-8855.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 64 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Oils contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com