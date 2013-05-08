WEEE Recycle Offers Free IT Disposal and Recycling Services

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Recycle WEEE, is one of the renowned and trusted recycling companies providing free IT recycling and IT disposal services. The company offers legally compliant and cost-effective solution for disposing or recycling IT equipment. It specializes in providing IT recycling & IT disposal services for a broad range of clients, from small businesses to large corporate and public sector organizations.



The company is committed to ensuring that businesses within the UK are able to recycle IT waste with ease and with little disruption to their core operations. Similarly as a specialist computer recycler, Recycle WEEE is committed to a 100% reuse or recycle program. It ensures that all computer equipment or items are recycled in line with the WEEE Directive legislation thus protecting the data.



A representative discussing their computer recycling service stated, “Recycle WEEE is fully licensed by the Environment agency to collect and recycle your computer equipment. We operate within the legislative guidelines of the WEEE Directive (2007) to ensure that all computers collected are recycled correctly. Although we work closely to meet and exceed the legal guidelines, we are a flexible computer disposal company who has the infrastructure to tailor our services to your requirements however small or large.”



Apart from computer recycling & computer disposal, laptop recycling & disposal, the company also offers free IT asset disposal, free IT collection and free IT audit. They allow clients to book a collection online or via phone. Customers can also make contact via social media channels.



The types of IT equipment the company collects and recycles include specialist IT and ICT equipment, IT equipment containing sensitive data, damaged or broken IT equipment and all types of IT equipment with a plug or battery, etc. amongst others.



About Recycle WEEE

