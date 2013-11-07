Weekly Price Deals Presents Its All New Canon T5i Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2013

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Canon is one of the leading manufacturers of camera and photography gears which are known to everybody. Incredibly, Weekly Price Deals provides an amazing offer through its Canon T5i black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2013 for customers looking forward to buy the new t5i from Amazon. Notably, Canon T5i is equally great for novice photographers. Thus, even those who do not have much idea of photography can now pursue their passion by purchasing the all new Canon T5i.



Canon has recently launched the T5i to replace T4i. While operations and design are nearly the same, there are some notable changes, rather upgrades to the T5i model. New features are especially helpful for those who are learning photography or are not professionals. This is a great consideration from the company that is respected by professionals for the quality of its products.



Canon T5i is going to meet all expectations that people can have from devices in its class. At first look, the textured body of T5i can very well be noticed. The textured body does not only make camera look upmarket but also provides better grip as compared to its predecessor. Interestingly, Canon has incorporated a new dial mode to T5i, which can now turn a complete 360°. Another major addition this device is the inclusion of a real time view feature for creative filters. This means that photographers will be able to view creative filters in live mode. This feature makes focusing while viewing the subject more pleasurable. Other important specifications of Canon T5i are 9-point AF sensor, 3.2 1.04 million-dot flipping screen and 18 megapixel CMOS camera. Though the features were present in Rebel series by Canon, they have been much improved in T5i. They have been optimised for better performance.



Canon has rightly addressed the present age of social media by significantly improving video recording capability of its Canon T5i. There are several compact cameras by various companies which are already available in the market. The social-media-friendly public wants to capture memorable, strange and funny moments to share on the web. Thus, Canon introduced “Live view” feature and “movie mode”, which lets users capture movies in full HD quality. The DIGIC 5 processor is another significant feature and facilitates shooting with 12,800 ISO. The autofocus feature has been improved for greater accuracy. Canon has incorporated HD compatibility, sensitive touch screen and superior microphone to T5i to meet the purpose. Thus, Canon has done quite everything to make T5i handy for novices and friendly for present web-friendly generation. And, Weekly Price Deal has ensured that can be owned by the target-customers through its Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals which can be exercised in the Amazon store.



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