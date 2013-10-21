Weidner Energy Savers Announces New Financing Specials on Heat Pumps This Fall 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- The fall is here and it is a beautiful time of year. The leaves are changing colors and the smell of all the autumn inspired foods is in the air. However, fall isn’t only a nice time of year because of the scenery and cuisine. In fact, those who are lucky enough to be paying the energy bill each month understand just how wonderful of a time the fall represents. Mild temperatures allow property owners a well deserved break on their monthly heating and cooling bill. That being said, the fall seems to be over in a flash and the freezing winter temperatures are soon to follow. This winter, Weidner Energy Savers is offering their customers some great new financing specials on heating pumps.



Weidner Energy Savers is the affordable heating contractor in Quakertown available to handle all HVAC concerns this winter. Heat pumps are a great way to provide heat for a property in an energy efficient manner. There are a few different types of heat pumps being used on a residential and commercial level. Traditionally, the more common type of heat pump relied on moving heat from outside to inside or vice versa. However, many property owners are now moving towards ground source heat pumps for even more energy efficiency.



Weidner Energy Savers is now offering customers a great opportunity to install a heat pump. Customers can choose from a variety of heat pumps and financing options. Customers can always take advantage of 6 month same as cash financing. In certain cases, Weidner Energy Savers will offer interest free financing from 12 months all the way through 48 months. This winter, Weidner Energy Savers will be offering emergency heat repair in Northampton along with great financing specials on heat pumps.



About Weidner Energy Savers

Weidner Energy Savers have been providing the area with quality heating, air conditioning, emergency repair and replacement services since 1932. They provide exceptional full-service heating and cooling repair installation to Pennsylvania and New Jersey. They proudly serve Reading, Allentown, King of Prussia, Bethlehem, Downingtown, Collegeville, Willow Grove and Phoenixville.



To learn more visit http://www.weidnerheatingandair.com.