Weidner Energy Savers Announces New Tax Credits for Qualified Energy Heating and Cooling Products

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- For those who do not have it in their funds to replace their heating system, they now have the opportunity to receive tax credits on qualified energy products for residential equipment of 30% of installed costs up to $1500. Great for Quakertown, Allentown, and Bethlehem residents who are looking to purchase an extremely efficient heating unit, this deal is also great for those who are in need of heating repair in Quakertown.



This was a part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act that was instated to help Americans during the economic crisis. This will give Pennsylvania homeowners the chance to save money where it is needed without having to sacrifice on high quality heating and cooling equipment. Many homeowners in need of heating services in Allentown are unaware of tax incentive heating and cooling equipment programs. The HVAC technicians from Weidner Energy Savers will be sure to inform homeowners on the long-term benefits that come along with purchasing or replacing their existing unit.



Energy efficient units do not have to be intimidating, and with this incentive it allows those who are apprehensive to dive into purchasing a tax creditable, high quality, higher efficient heating and cooling unit. If one is not sure that he or she is in need of a new heating service in their Bethlehem home’s, they can have a Weidner Energy Savers experienced technician come take a look. For those who already have a new efficient unit, they still should be aware that proper maintenance is required to prevent any problematic issues from happening, provide optimal performance, and extend its lifetime.



About Weidner Energy Savers

Weidner Energy Savers have been providing the area with quality heating, air conditioning, emergency repair and replacement services since 1932. They provide exceptional full-service heating and cooling repair installation to Pennsylvania and New Jersey. They proudly serve Reading, Allentown, King of Prussia, Bethlehem, Downingtown, Collegeville, Willow Grove and Phoenixville.



To learn more visit http://www.weidnerheatingandair.com