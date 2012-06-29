Weidner Energy Savers Provides AC and Heating Repair Emergency Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2012 -- Weidner Energy Savers, Philadelphia’s largest and most reliable air conditioning Repair Company, offers emergency air conditioning repair services in Quakertown, PA. Since its inception, Weidner Energy Savers has also been offering some of the most affordable prices for emergency AC and heating repair services in Quakertown. In addition to Quakertown, Weidner satisfies the air conditioning needs of a large number of corporate, commercial, and residential customers in Philadelphia, PA and Sea Isle City, NJ.



This AC Repair Company in Philadelphia offers comprehensive new UV system installations, a full warranty on new units, full maintenance service for every manufacturer, full repairs on approved parts and also ducts clean-up. Weidner can also help with thermostat repair or replacement, general trouble shooting of a failed air conditioning system, bi-annual maintenance and problem preventative services, outdoor coil cleaning, service valve checks, voltages checks, and any deep cleaning of the condenser coil needed etc.



Weidner has manufacturing facilities in Philadelphia, Sea Isle City, and Quakertown that all use the latest state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment to ensure that their products have consistent quality and reliability. Weidner is also known to provide the best Air Conditioning Repair Quakertown’s residents have ever encountered even though they primarily focus on corporate and commercial markets in the city. They mostly provide AC repair services to institutional, industrial, and government organizations as well as commercial establishments such as: showrooms, restaurants, banks, hospitals, theatres, shopping malls and boutiques.



About Weidner Energy Savers:

Weidner Energy Savers offers a variety of modern air conditioning units for both commercial and residential use. They are also well-known for providing the best AC repair service in Philadelphia and Quakertown.