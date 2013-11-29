Weidner Energy Savers Will Be Offering Same Day Heating Repair All Winter

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Weidner Energy Savers has been serving the greater Philadelphia area for over eighty years. One of the most important reasons Weidner Energy Savers have been able to sustain their HVAC business for so many years is because of their superior customer service. The professionals at Weidner Energy Savers understand the importance of loyal customers and they strive to go above the call of duty for all of their customers. The temperatures have already begun to drop below freezing. All signs are pointing to a long and cold winter. Weidner Energy Savers install, repair, and offer routine maintenance for all of their customer’s HVAC needs. This winter, Weidner Energy Savers will be offering customers throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey same day emergency heating repair.



When a problem occurs with a gas or oil heating system, it can be a major inconvenience. Furthermore, if young children or an elderly family are in the house, a non-functioning heating system can pose a health risk. Thankfully, Weidner Energy Savers has a highly trained team of technicians that can be on scene within a few hours. Weidner Energy Savers always grants customer’s their 100% satisfaction guarantee and that applies to emergency service as well. Weidner Energy Savers offers clients throughout suburban Philadelphia, Allentown, Princeton, Cherry Hill, Burlington, and surrounding areas.



Although Weidner Energy Savers is happy to offer customers emergency repair, they also encourage customers to consider preventative maintenance or a possible HVAC upgrade. There are some fantastic tax incentives available for customers looking to install a new energy efficient heating system. Plus, Weidner Energy Savers offers amazing financing programs. Whether it is a new installation or an emergency repair, Weidner Energy Savers guarantees all of their customer’s satisfaction.



About Weidner Energy Savers

Weidner Energy Savers have been providing the area with quality heating, air conditioning, emergency repair and replacement services since 1932. They provide exceptional full-service heating and cooling repair installation to Pennsylvania and New Jersey. They proudly serve Reading, Allentown, King of Prussia, Bethlehem, Downingtown, Collegeville, Willow Grove and Phoenixville.



To learn more visit http://www.weidnerheatingandair.com.