Weigh-in-Motion System Market: Ongoing Trends and Developments by 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- The Weigh-In-Motion System Market is estimated to be USD 913 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,656 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.9%. Factors such as the growing traffic congestion, increasing public-private partnerships (PPPs) & government focus towards intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and economic systems compared with static weight systems are projected to drive the weigh-in-motion system market.



Some of the key players in the weigh-in-motion system market are Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria), Q-Free (Norway), METTLER TOLEDO (US), Avery Weigh-Tronix (Illinois Tool Works) (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), International Road Dynamics (Quarterhill) (US), Kistler (Switzerland), TransCore (Roper Technologies) (US), Axis Communications (Sweden), and EFKON (Austria).



Opportunities:







- Increasing Investment in Smart Cities



- Free Trade Agreements



- Onboard WIM System





The highway toll segment is estimated to be the largest weigh-in-motion system market by end-use industry during the forecast period



Most of the highway tolls are equipped with high-speed weigh-in-motion systems as they help in detecting overweight vehicles without hampering the traffic flow. However, regions such as the Asia Pacific and North America are equipped with low-speed weigh-in-motion systems because of its low cost and regulatory issues. On the other hand, highway tolls in Europe are equipped with high-speed weigh-in-motion systems due to increasing freight traffic and free movement of goods across the European countries. The highway toll segment is expected to dominate the weigh-in-motion system market during the forecast period. Weigh-in-motion systems are mostly used in highway tolls to reduce traffic congestion and detect overweight vehicles.



The hardware segment is expected to be the largest segment in the weigh-in-motion system market, by component, during the forecast period.



The hardware segment comprises several sensors and controllers. These sensors are used to collect information regarding vehicle characteristics. On the other hand, a controller processes the traffic and other related information collected by the sensors and stores it in the data warehouse. The hardware segment is estimated to dominate the weigh-in-motion system market during the forecast period. The hardware market is dominated by the European region, followed by North America as of 2019.



The low-speed WIM system segment is estimated to be the largest weigh-in-motion system market, by vehicle speed



The low-speed WIM system segment is estimated to dominate the weigh-in-motion system market. The low-speed system offers various advantages such as low operating cost, low maintenance, ease of installation, and higher accuracy than the high-speed weigh-in-motion systems. Low-speed systems are installed in logistics centers, oil & refinery, agriculture, and mining industries. According to inputs from industry experts, industries such as mining and agriculture are potential markets for the low-speed WIM system. In the Asia Pacific and North America, most of the highway tolls are equipped with low-speed weigh-in-motion systems. The key reason behind the high adoption rate of a low-speed weigh-in-motion system in the Asia Pacific region is the low cost compared to the high-speed weigh-in-motion system. In North America, regularity authorities do not allow a system with lower accuracy.



Key Questions Addressed by the Report:



Which type of a weigh-in-motion system is preferred, and which type will dominate in the future?



When is the onboard WIM system likely to have a mass adoption rate?

How are industry players addressing the challenge of data fusion and the accuracy of the WIM system?



What are the key opportunities for WIM system suppliers during the forecast period?

Which end-use industry will dominate the market in the coming years?