Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Patients in California are quickly starting to realize that the secret to being able to burn belly fat without extreme exercise programs is finding supplements and treatments that address their personal, underlying causes of weight gain. Fortunately, Diet Doc’s hCG diet programs were created to offer their clients a personalized approach to fast weight loss and utilize exclusive products like fat burning weight bars and appetite suppressing hCG diet treatments to more effectively burn belly fat and embarrassing stored fat in other hard to reach areas of the body. With their specially formulated weight bars, supplements and treatments, thousands of Diet Doc patients across the United States, and many clients within the greater California area, have been able to successfully burn belly fat and begin leading healthier, more active lives.



When beginning a Diet Doc program, each patient will consult with a specially trained Diet Doc physician to determine whether there are internal imbalances or improperly functioning internal organs that could be contributing to weight gain or the inability to burn belly fat. These issues, along with any other health or medical conditions, will be identified and addressed throughout the patients hCG diet program with products like electrolyte replacement supplements and fat burning weight bars.



Patients will receive a one-year prescription for Diet Doc products that, unlike other hCG diet programs, are produced in their own, fully licensed and United States based pharmacies. Because Diet Doc is dedicated to providing their clients with only the highest quality of ingredients, each shipment will also contain a Certificate of Analysis detailing the materials, components and levels of active ingredients within each treatment. Regardless of which product is most appropriate for the patient’s weight loss needs, they can feel confident that they will soon begin seeing excess and embarrassing stored fat melt away.



Some of Diet Doc’s more popular weight loss products are their fat burning weight bars that accelerate fat loss by balancing blood sugar and regulating insulin production. Because these weight bars are high in protein but low in net carbs, they also work to control excessive hunger and cravings and allow patients to make healthier diet food choices in order to burn belly fat. And, as an added bonus, Diet Doc’s weight bars have been enhanced with B vitamins to boost fat metabolism and combat any decrease in energy levels that patients could experience because of a reduction in caloric intake.



Diet Doc created their hCG diet programs to offer their clients a fast and easy way to burn belly fat, as well as fat in the thighs and underarms. By utilizing exclusive products that attack excess fat and eliminate any negative side effects of dieting, like cravings or fatigue, each patient is able to comfortably transition to a healthier, thinner figure and begin leading a more active lifestyle. Because of their proven results, Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans are now the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss programs.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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