Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Most new, soon-to-be mothers in Atlanta are looking for the best ways to experience a healthy pregnancy and avoid excessive weight gain. And, new research by the University of Utah suggests that a healthy pregnancy, without a lot of weight gain may not just benefit the mother, it may also reduce the risk of autism spectrum disorders for their children. Diet Doc understands the need for new mothers, and potential new mothers, to reach a healthy weight and offers their clients in Atlanta an easy, fast method for quickly shedding excess fat. Through a combination of all natural weight loss supplements and a low fat, low calorie meal plan, thousands of Diet Doc patients have lost weight and have possibly improved the future health of their children by decreasing the likelihood of autism spectrum disorders.



As reported on by Medical News Today, researchers were interested in the science behind pregnancy weight gain and its contribution to the cause of autism spectrum disorders. Their study revealed a definite association between autism spectrum disorders and a small increase in the amount of weight mothers gain during pregnancy. And, according to the study’s lead author, and assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Utah, Deborah A. Bilder, M.D., “The risk of autism spectrum disorder associate with a modest yet consistent increase in pregnancy weight gain suggests that pregnancy weight gain may serve as an important marker for autism’s underlying gestational etiology.”



To help new mothers learn how to gain control over their weight, Diet Doc offers simple, fast diet programs and natural weight loss supplements that flush excess fat from the body and actively suppress the appetite so that patients can make healthier food choices. Once deciding to lose weight fast with Diet Doc programs, new patients only need to complete a confidential, online health questionnaire and schedule a phone or internet consultation with one of Diet Doc’s specially trained physicians. Unlike other prescription hormone diet plans, Diet Doc is dedicated to protecting the privacy of their clients and offers their services completely through telemedicine, including the opportunity to order any treatments or weight loss supplements over the phone and have those supplies shipped directly to the patient’s home or office.



During an initial consultation, the patient and physician will discuss underlying causes of weight gain, the patient’s goals for losing weight, including any concerns about the risk of autism spectrum disorders, and weight loss supplements that the patient has tried in the past. Here, a personalized prescription hormone diet plan will begin to take shape with the physician recommending and prescribing treatments, fat burning diet pills and natural weight loss supplements that are designed to address the patient’s particular dieting needs. And, because Diet Doc understand that support is imperative during this journey, their team of weight management professionals remain available for unlimited consultations, six days per week, to answer questions about weight loss supplements, to monitor patient progress and to simply provide encouragement and guidance.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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