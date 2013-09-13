Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- With obesity and weight gain statistics soaring out of control, many people in Jackson Mississippi are looking for the best diet to address their causes of weight gain while allowing them to lose belly fat. And, while obesity statistics are seen so frequently in media headlines that they have become less shocking, many Jackson Mississippi residents may still be surprised at how far the effects of obesity and weight gain can reach. A new article, published this week by Good Morning America, discusses eight surprising effects of obesity that are often overlooked. Diet Doc’s team of weight management professionals developed the best diet program available designed to address each aspect of weight gain and the destruction that can follow from gaining weight. Since introducing their programs, thousands of their clients have been able to successfully lose belly fat and begin leading healthier, happier lives overall.



Reaching a smaller clothing size or addressing the risks to heart health may initially encourage dieting, but in addition to appearance or weight-related health concerns, beginning to lose belly fat can also impact areas of life like relationships and income. In her recent article, author Liz Neporent of Good Morning America reviews the eight most shocking effects of weight gain. Neporent identifies an increase in cancer diagnoses, migraines and the inability to conceive a child as significant and problematic consequences of obesity that can be addressed by beginning a best diet program. She also points out the rise is harmful stereotypes and bullying that accompany weight gain and can contribute to disastrous effects on a person’s self esteem and self confidence. And, while these concerns are hardly the end of the list of negative problems associated with gaining weight, they likely provide much needed motivation for dieters to begin trying to find a way to lose belly fat.



Fortunately, Diet Doc has created the best diet program to lose belly fat and discover a slimmer, sexier figure. Through their exclusive weight loss protocol, Diet Doc patients combine natural fat burning supplements with healthy meals and snacks to see fat quickly melt away. Once patients decide to begin losing weight with Diet Doc’s best diet plans, they will consult with a specially trained physician to determine whether the patient has any underlying health or medical issues that could be causing them to gain weight or could be inhibiting their ability to lose belly fat. Taking these issues into consideration, the physician will recommend and prescribe natural fat burning supplements that can be shipped directly to the patient’s home.



Following their initial consultation, patients will begin working with certified nutritionists to design a low fat and low calorie meal plan around the patient’s personal needs. Taking into consideration the patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences, nutritionists will create a delicious and healthy program that will allow for fast weight loss while still leaving the patient feeling full and satisfied. Diet Doc’s best diet programs will not only help them lose belly fat and reach initial weight loss goals, they will also allow patients to create healthier, more active lives and eliminate many of the surprising effects associated with gaining weight.



*Diet Doc Weight Loss Plans is in no way affiliated or endorsed by Liz Neporent or Good Morning America.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800- 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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