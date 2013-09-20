Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- With current obesity rates continuing to soar, people in America have begun to recognize that adopting a healthy lifestyle is the answer for eliminating weight gain and achieving a healthier, happier life overall. Unfortunately, most diet plans offer diet pills that may provide initial weight loss results, but fail to address the underlying causes of weight gain and leave most of their clients with an eventual return of the weight that they struggled so hard to lose. Diet Doc created their healthy lifestyle programs to offer their clients a solution to initial weight loss while also addressing their particular cause of weight gain through personalized meal plans and diet pills. Their unique approach to weight loss has helped thousands of patients across the United States, successfully lose weight fast and sustain their weight loss over time.



To help patients over the initial hurdles of weight loss, Diet Doc physicians will provide patients with a one-year prescription for Diet Doc’s exclusive diet pills designed to rid patients of any cravings, weakness or fatigued that could accompany a reduction in caloric intake. Patients will initially consult with a physician specially trained in causes of weight gain, the most effective diet pills and the most rapid methods for weight loss. They will discuss the patient’s health history and identify any internal imbalances of improperly functioning internal organs that could be contributing to weight gain or inhibiting weight loss. The physician will then recommend and prescribe appropriate diet pills to address these underlying causes of weight gain to begin making healthy lifestyle choices.



One of Diet Doc’s more popular supplements are their Saffron Extract diet pills that are considered a breakthrough in weight loss because saffron extract curbs the appetite and works on emotional eating. Until now, there has not been an effective medication that deals with emotional eating, which is a common problem for dieters who are trying to achieve a healthy lifestyle. Saffron Extract has proven to be unique in turning on the satiating mechanism to satisfied hunger cravings and reduce overeating habits that often lead to unwarranted weight gain.



Using diet pills to address the underlying causes of gaining weight is an important step toward achieving weight loss goals, but Diet Doc also understands that developing healthy eating habits is imperative for healthy lifestyle changes. Certified nutritionists offer their clients unlimited consultations, six days per week, to answer questions about diet change and food choices or simply to provide guidance and support during this important, life-changing transition to a healthy lifestyle. Together, patients and nutritionists will design a meal and snack plan that works with the patient’s age, gender, health history and food preferences to allow patients to safely and quickly lose weight while still feeling full and satisfied throughout their program.



Diet Doc Contact Information:

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg