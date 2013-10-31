Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- In a new study, set to collect data on childhood weight gain and obesity, researchers noted that, among the many contributors, a parent’s weight gain significantly contributed to and increased the health risks for their future children. Diet Doc understands the importance of establishing a healthy weight and a healthy lifestyle and created their specially formulated prescription hormone diet pills to help patients easily reach their reported on fast weight loss goals. And, by combining these diet pills with a low calorie meal plan, Diet Doc patients have been able to make fast weight loss attainable for all dieters in Denver, and dieters across the entire United States.



As reported on by Medical News Today, a researcher with the University of Eastern Finland found that a regular eating pattern may protect adolescents from obesity, but also found that both maternal and paternal weight gain significantly contributed to the child’s risk for their own weight gain later in life. "These findings emphasize the importance of taking an early whole-family approach to childhood obesity prevention." says Ms. Anne Jääskeläinen, MHSc, who presented these results in her doctoral thesis. Diet Doc has long recognized the importance and need for fast weight loss to improve weight-related quality of life and has already used their exclusive diet pills and dieting protocol to help thousands of patients quickly shed unwanted and dangerous excess fat.



Patients will initially consult with a Diet Doc physician over the phone or the internet to determine whether a fast weight loss program is appropriate for addressing their personal weight gain issues. During this consultation, patients will receive a one-year prescription for Diet Doc’s exclusive prescription hormone diet pills, fat burning supplements and appetite suppressing treatments. Unlike other prescription hormone diet plans, all Diet Doc products, including their specially formulated diet pills are produced in their own, United States based and fully licensed pharmacies. Diet Doc is dedicated to bringing their clients only the highest quality of ingredients that will allow them to see easy and fast weight loss results and provides patients with a Certificate of Analysis detailing the levels of active ingredients within each treatment.



While most patients in Denver will begin taking prescription hormone diet pills as part of their fast weight loss program, Diet Doc also offers supplements and treatments that eliminate any negative side effects of lowering caloric intake. With all natural products, like Diet Doc’s Saffron Extract diet pills, Green Coffee Extract and Raspberry Ketones, patients will be able to see fat melting away without suffering through cravings or the temptation to indulge in unhealthy foods that can cause weight gain. And, because many supplements and treatments are enhanced with vitamin B12, patients will feel an increase of energy throughout the day instead of struggling with the fatigue or weakness sometimes seen with other diet plans. In a recent in-house survey, an overwhelming majority of Diet Doc patients, 97%, reported easy fat elimination without cravings or fatigue.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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