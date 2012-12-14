Briland Brands Announces Launch of New Weight Loss Affiliate Program

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- Briland Brands LLC announces the launch of their affiliate program. To learn more or to sign up now, please visit the corporate website for this weight loss affiliate program.



With the official launch of the affiliate program, Briland Brands now offers all people, including professional internet marketers and everyday busy people the opportunity to earn an income by promoting the fastest growing Paleo supplement on the market today - PaleoTrim. Affiliates will earn 30% of the retail price of PaleoTrim on all sales that are referred through the affiliate’s efforts.



"The addition of an affiliate program for Briland Brands just made sense. Several satisfied customers were already telling their friends about PaleoTrim, so we wanted to offer an incentive for them to earn money for their efforts. In this economy, people are looking for outside the box ways to earn income and we're happy to reward people - both seasoned internet marketers and everyday people - for referring new customers to us.," says Erin Jackson, marketing director for Briland Brands LLC.



About The Briland Brands

The Briland Brands affiliate program is powered by an industry standard tracking software which is trusted by more than 14,000 businesses including major brands such as the University of Washington, Cornell University, Macy's, Cisco and more.



For additional information about Briland Brands or PaleoTrim, please visit the Briland Brands corporate website at http://www.brilandbrands.com.



To sign up for the affiliate program now, visit: http://affiliates.brilandbrands.com.