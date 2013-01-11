Weight Loss After Pregnancy Is Achievable, Thanks to Newly-Released eBook 'East Meets West'

Teaneck, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- Elie Goldschmidt, a practitioner of traditional Chinese medicine, has just released a new eBook titled “East Meets West: Holistic Nutrition for Maximum Weight Loss.” The eBook is now available for purchase at Elie’s website, East Meets West Weight Loss.



The eBook explains in detail about the holistic nature and function of nutritious, high-quality foods and contains over 50 healthy and fat burning recipes. For example, his article ‘Lose Love Handles with Lentils’ discusses the health benefits of lentils in a western and eastern perspective that’s then followed up with his recipe ‘Red Lentil and Swiss Chard Stew for a Less Rotund You’.



As Elie explains on his website, www.eastmeetswestweightloss.com, he was inspired to begin studying holistic and Chinese medicine after watching his aunt beat a grim cancer diagnosis through a macrobiotic diet and lifestyle. Her experience had a deep impact on Elie, and as a teenager he began to change the way he ate, and read books on the subject of food and health. Elie eventually earned his Master’s Degree in Traditional Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture.



His new eBook is the result of Elie’s quest to help people lose weight in a safe and healthy way. It incorporates a lot of information about Chinese medicine, and he explains how the Chinese find food to be both a cause and treatment for disease.



“My goal is to combine the best of traditional Chinese dietary therapy with modern Western nutrition to illustrate the importance of total body health and wellbeing,” Elie wrote, adding that by using this tactic he has created a resource of information and weight loss recipes to help people reach their weight loss goals and attain optimal health.



As Elie’s wife Tova wrote on his website, the information contained in her husband’s new eBook helped her achieve healthy weight loss after pregnancy.



“After our daughter was born, a whopping 8.5 lbs, I continued to eat in this new way and dropped almost all the remaining pregnancy weight with no additional effort in under two months,” Tova wrote, adding that two years later, she has maintained her postpartum weight loss, and has even dropped a few more pounds.



About East Meets West Weight Loss

East Meets West Weight Loss was born out of the 25 years experience that Elie Goldschmidt has had with food and healing. He has been a practitioner of traditional Chinese medicine since 1997 and has studied in the United States and China. After his aunt cured herself from cancer over 25 years ago through food and lifestyle, he has been working on his diet ever since, where people can see by following him on Twitter, and helping others eat better to gain a healthy life. For more information, please visit http://www.eastmeetswestweightloss.com.