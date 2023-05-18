NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2023 -- The Latest research coverage on Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



Major & Emerging Players in Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet Market:-

Herbalife Nutrition (United States), Amway Corporation (United States), Nestle (Switzerland), GNC (United States), Kellogg's (United States), Lady Boss (United States), 310 Nutrition (United States), Exante Diet Ltd. (United Kingdom), Isagenix (United Kingdom), General Mills (United States), Danone S.A. (France).



Diet plays an important role in weight management and keeps healthy. The increasing chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer have increased the demand for the proper diet to maintain health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. However, many companies and fitness centers are launching online applications to guide people to lose and maintain weight according to their body structure, schedules, etc. which is expected to fuel the global weight loss and weight management diet market.



In February 2021, Danone, a leading food and beverages company acquired US-based plant-based food products provider Earth Island to strengthen its plant-based food portfolio. The acquisition will help Danone to provide consumers with plant-based alternatives for even more occasions throughout their day, while also contributing to its goal of increasing plant-based sales worldwide from more than €2 billion in 2020 to €5 billion by 2025.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Plant-based Diet, Low-carb Diet, Paleo Diet, Low-Fat Diet, Mediterranean Diet), Distribution Channel (Online, Supermarkets, Convenient Stores, Grocery Stores), Gender (Male, Female)



Opportunities:

Rapidly Increasing Health & Fitness Centers Across the Globe



Market Trends:

Growing Trend of Mediterranean Diet as It Includes Plenty of Fruits, Vegetables, Nuts, Seafood, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Etc.



Market Drivers:

Growing Awareness about Healthy Diet and Exercises to Maintain and Lose Weight

Increasing Risk of Chronic Diseases Due to Change in Eating Habits



Challenges:

High-cost of Dietary Supplements



Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Value Chain of Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet Market

Chapter Four: Players Profiles

Chapter Five: Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Six: North America Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Seven: Europe Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Ten: South America Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eleven: Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet Market Segment by Types

Chapter Twelve: Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet Market Segment by Applications



What are the market factors that are explained in the Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



