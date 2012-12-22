Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2012 -- On any given day, thousands of Americans are “on a diet”. Dieting can be a slippery slope when deciding what particular foods are nutritious and tasty, yet still beneficial to weight loss and fit within the confines of whatever diet one may be attempting. Meal planning and nutrition monitoring can now be a breeze with Diet Doc’s new iPad and iPhone app.



Most Americans lead an on-the-go, hustle-bustle lifestyle and integrating meaningful meals is oftentimes a tedious task. With Diet Doc’s new iPad and iPhone apps, meal planning is a breeze. These new Apple platform apps are loaded with delicious recipes, nutrition information on over 5000 food items, and programmable nutrition reminders. This time saving app allows the dieter to document progress notes and journal entries, which is always handy and easily accessible to the user. The dieter can set up alerts as well as adjusting weights and measurements of food. A help video, along with healthy meal planning tips, are also provided to the dieter. The iPad and iPhone app is yet another handy weight loss tool to aid Diet Doc's prescription hCG Diet clients, making it simpler to conquer the battle to lose excess fat.



hCG is a hormone that was discovered in the 1950’s by Dr. A.T.W. Simeons, who thought that hCG, when used in conjunction with a 500 calorie per day diet would produce fast weight loss by burning “abnormal fat”. The diet did provide results; however, it soon became apparent that the excessively low calorie diet posed very dangerous health consequences to the dieter. hCGTreatments / Diet Doc hCG Diets and Weight Loss Plans worked tenaciously over recent years to develop a diet that would prove compatible with the hCG hormone, provide rapid weight loss, and do so in a safe and easily manageable fashion. Diet Doc offers dieters the only modern day version of the Simeons original hCG diet, physician supervised and modernized to allow more caloric intake for safety and to assure fast and healthy weight loss. Diet Doc’s team of professional weight loss physicians, nurses, and nutritionists work hand in hand with each Diet Doc fast weight loss patient to develop a simple, yet effective fast weight loss plan specific to each patient. Prescription strength hCG is prescribed to medically qualified candidates by Diet Doc’s physicians to be used in combination with a nutritionist developed fast weight loss program. Diet Doc offers a vast selection of diet foods as well as an impressive collection of prescription diet pills and essential vitamin and mineral supplements to complement Diet Doc’s prescription hCG fast weight loss plan.



Diet Doc is the nation's leader in prescription only, pure hCG weight loss plans, offering the most comprehensive and successful collection of prescription and non-prescription diet products and services. For over a decade, Diet Doc has been producing the most effective weight loss, safely and at a fraction of the cost of expensive alternatives. Pricing plans are available to fit even the tightest budget, making weight loss affordable for anyone nationwide via the most advanced Telehealth system in America.



