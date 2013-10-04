Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Many people find that unhealthy snacking between meals can counteract the progress made with eating healthy meals throughout the day. Diet Doc understands that cravings and excessive hunger can set patients back in the progress they’ve made with losing weight and now provides supplements and diet pills to control hunger and to offer patients a healthy alternative to snacking. Diet Doc’s hCG diets incorporate prescription diet pills and weight loss bars, among many other options, to eliminate overeating and increase the rate at which patients are burning unnecessary and embarrassing excess fat.



During their initial physician consultation, Diet Doc patients will discuss which diet pills and supplements will benefit most and lead to rapid fat elimination during their hCG diets. Once approved by a doctor, patients can place their order for their prescription medication, weight loss bars and other supplements over the phone or the internet and receive their order through the mail. This confidential process allows patients to freely discuss their current weight issues and future weight management goals while in the privacy of their own home and avoid potentially embarrassing face-to-face visits to doctors’ offices. While patients will be prescribed initial supplements, the Diet Doc team of weight management professionals will be closely monitoring each patient’s progress throughout their hCG diets to make sure the patient is losing weight quickly and safely. Should the patient desire a more rapid progress, the diet pills and supplements can be modified over the phone or the internet.



To help control cravings and excessive hunger, Diet Doc includes hCG treatments within their protocol developed specifically for hCG diet plans. These treatments utilize the naturally potent hormone hCG to mobilize excess fat buildup and effectively flush it from the patient’s body. When used in hCG diets, these treatments also act as a powerful appetite suppressant and allow the patient to reduce their caloric intake to make healthier eating choices. Diet Doc patients can choose to receive their hCG treatments as oral drops, sublingual tablets or, the most popular form, as an injectable solution enhanced with vitamin B12 for increased energy levels.



While hCG treatments effectively suppress the patient’s appetite, Diet Doc also understands that, to keep energy levels up throughout the day, sometimes patients will require a healthy snack. When developing hCG diets, Diet Doc took this principle into consideration and specially designed fast weight loss bars to provide patients with the energy they need, but to also burn excess fat in the process. Diet Doc’s weight loss bars are high in protein to provide patients with energy, but are low in carbohydrates that have been linked with weight gain. These weight loss bars were specially formulated to accelerate the pace at which patients are burning fat, but they also regulate insulin production and balance blood sugar levels. As an added bonus, Diet Doc’s weight loss bars are enhanced with B vitamins to boost fat metabolism and increase energy levels.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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