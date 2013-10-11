Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Diet Doc is constantly researching and developing the best products that will help their patients burn excess and embarrassing fat and allow them to lose weight fast. Most recently, Diet Doc incorporated weight loss bars and metabolism increasing shakes into their hCG diets to eliminate any discomfort patients may experience while they lose weight fast and also to speed up the pace at which patients get rid of fat. As evidenced by a recent in-house survey, the company’s weight loss bars and shakes have been successful. An overwhelming majority of patients, 97%, reported that they were able to lose weight fast with little to no hunger, negative side effects or harmful consequences.



Experiencing an imbalance in blood sugar levels can be common when trying to lose weight fast, so Diet Doc offers patients specially formulated diet shakes that balance the patient’s blood sugar levels through insulin regulation. Blood sugar imbalance can not only make a patient uncomfortable by causing irritability, insomnia, drowsiness or poor concentration, it can also have lasting consequences for the patient’s ability to lose weight fast. An imbalance in blood sugar levels has been found to cause an increase in fat storage along the waistline, cravings for sweet foods, addiction to caffeine, alcohol and cigarettes and can contribute to the patient’s inability to lose weight. Each of these consequences can have a disastrous effect on patients’ hCG diets, therefore, Diet Doc utilizes shakes to eliminate these issues. Balancing patient’s blood sugar levels is imperative for successful hCG diets, but these shakes also offer additional benefits such as increasing the patient’s metabolism, blocking the absorption of carbohydrates and reducing cravings for foods high in carbohydrates. Diet Doc’s shakes also provide patients with heart healthy soluble fiber and contain less than two grams of carbohydrates per serving.



In keeping with the goal of designing hCG diet plans around each patient’s personal needs, Diet Doc offers other products that also work to balance blood sugar levels. A popular choice among these products is the specially formulated weight loss bars that can be carried in the patient’s bag or purse for a quick, healthy snack. These fast weight loss bars are low in carbohydrates and high in protein so that the patient feels full and satisfied without causing weight gain. Incorporating weight loss bars into hCG diets also accelerates the pace at which the patient is losing weight and supplements the patient’s healthy meal plans. Diet Doc’s weight loss bars are also enhanced with B vitamins to further boost fat metabolism and provide patients with an increase in energy levels.



Diet Doc’s team of weight management professionals understands that learning how to lose weight fast is among the most important concerns for patients, and the company consistently monitors each patient’s progress to assure that they are losing weight as rapidly and safely as possible. Diet Doc remains available to their clients for unlimited consultations, to answer questions about hCG diets or to simply provide support and guidance along this life-changing journey and up to a year after weight loss goals have been reached.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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