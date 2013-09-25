Weight Loss Calculator Helps Solve the Mystery

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Losing weight is an ongoing struggle for many. With obesity being the number one problem among young adults today, new mechanisms and measures are being created to keep up with the demand of losing weight fast and in a safe manner. But, most of the remedies that are currently available in the market promote a plan that is not based on facts but, mere assumptions. This is where the actual use of the weight loss calculator comes into the picture.



This software which is currently available for free download follows a scientific approach to determining how much a person needs to lose in order to fall in the healthy weight range. The calculator helps calculate the body mass index based on the height and weight of the person and also prompts the BMR which is another strong indication of the health of the individual. All the person has to do is punch in numbers and the calculator comes up with the most accurate figure.



Based on this information generated from the weight loss calculator, the person then needs to take a note of the calories he needs to cut from his regular diet in order to stay in control of his weight loss plan. When compared to the gazillion weight loss products and tools promoted in the market, this calculator is most accurate, relevant and does not cost a dime. The latest version is available free for download and has five star ratings so far. In fact, this software is one of the many unique links available online which offers the user top benefits.



The software works with Windows 95/98/Me/XP/Vista. This goes to show how compatible the software is and how easy it is to start tracking one’s intake in order to analyze the weight loss plan. The download hardly takes a couple of minutes but, the real benefit of the software comes from the fact that its use can help the user take control of the situation instantly. So, instead of waiting for that magic pill to show progress, the weight loss calculator can help get real numbers and start working on what needs to be done.



The software is already a hit online and is soon to become a popular choice among weight watchers. To know more and start downloading, log onto http://download.cnet.com/Free-Weight-Loss-Calculator/3000-2129_4-75951707.html



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