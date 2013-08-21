Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Looking and feeling healthy is a suitable way to measure whether someone is successfully losing weight, but when considering weight-related diseases and illnesses, a more accurate way to determine body mass is with a weight loss calculator. In a recent article available to patients all over Dallas Texas, and published by Everyday Health, weight management professionals discuss the most frightening ways that being overweight or obese can lead to death. Diet Doc created hCG diets to eliminate these weight-related diseases from their patients’ futures and offer successful weight management and fat elimination with clean eating meal plans and prescription diet pills. Diet Doc’s team of fat loss coaches are available for unlimited consultations six days per week to answer questions about clean eating and make sure that clients are continuing to lose weight fast by monitoring their progress with weight loss calculators that provide accurate body mass readings.



In the article released this week, Everyday Health staff writers Jeffrey Kopman and Brett Spiegel, review the scariest ways that excess fat can lead to death. Writers associate elevated rates of death with heart disease, breast cancer, kidney disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and fatty liver disease caused by high fat content in subjects’ bodies. Determining fat content and body mass is an important first step in lowering the risk of death due to being overweight and can be easily determined by consulting with a weight management professional and utilizing a weight loss calculator. Diet Doc’s hCG diets offer patients in an initial evaluation with a highly trained Diet Doc physician where the patient and physician will discuss previous medical history, current body mass, future weight goals and the importance of clean eating. The patient’s body mass and fat content will be determined and recorded by using a weight loss calculator and will mark the starting point for the patient’s journey to a slimmer, healthier figure without the dangers of an early weight-related death.



During their initial consultation, Diet Doc physicians will also determine which diet pills and supplements will lead to the patient’s most effective fat burn and will best compliment hCG diet plans. Just as the patient’s weight is monitored with weight loss calculators, physicians will also monitor the patient’s improvements with the prescribed diet pills and can modify patients’ prescriptions at any time during hCG diets to increase the rate at which the patient is losing weight.



Clients will also begin working with one of Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists to develop a clean eating meal plan around the patient’s age, health history, lifestyle, and food preferences. Nutritionists will spend time educating the patient on foods that are high in fat, sugar and calories that can contribute to weight gain and will suggest low calorie foods to begin incorporating into hCG diets and the patient’s daily routine. A clean eating diet filled with vegetables and lean meats is high in protein which will leave the patient feeling fuller for longer periods of time and will eliminate the desire to snack on unhealthy foods.



Following a clean eating diet in combination with Diet Doc’s prescription strength, fat burning diet pills has helped thousands of patients quickly shed excess weight and begin reaching their weight loss goals. Seeing their success with a weight loss calculator provides additional support and motivation some clients find necessary for continuing with their diet plans and goals. This unique protocol has made Diet Doc’s hCG diets the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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